Police investigation into fatal Inglewood crash completed

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 15:55

The Police investigation into the crash on 27 September in Inglewood, Taranaki where seven-year-old Emma Warren died, has been completed.

The investigation was completed by the Serious Crash Unit.

The crash involved a heavy motor vehicle and Emma who was riding her bike home from school at the time.

No criminal charges will be laid in relation to the crash.

The investigation has found no culpability on the driver or the company that owned the heavy motor vehicle involved in the collision.

Police offer their sympathies to the friends and family of Emma.

Her death will now be referred to the coroner.