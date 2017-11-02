Stay safe with fireworks

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 17:14

Selwyn residents are being reminded to be safe and considerate if using fireworks this Guy Fawke’s Night.

There are two public fireworks displays being held in Selwyn on Saturday 5 November - at Rolleston and Motukarara.

"The best way to stay safe from fireworks is to leave it to the professionals," says Darrin Woods, Principal Rural Fire Officer with Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ). "Public displays are a great way to enjoy fireworks without putting yourself or your property at risk. We encourage people to go along to these events.

"While conditions are relatively benign at the moment, there is still potential for fires to occur and people need to remain vigilant. Fireworks can cause serious injuries to people, damage property and scare pets and livestock."

The Rolleston display will be held at Foster Park, from 5pm onwards. The event is organised by volunteers from the Rolleston Residents Association and representatives from many local schools, sporting codes and non-profit groups from the wider Rolleston area. The event will include a variety of games and rides, as well as stalls and food. Entry is $5 per person or $10 for a family. No dogs or alcohol are permitted at the event. If wet, the event may be postponed to Sunday 6 November.

The Selwyn Aquatic Centre will close at 6pm on Saturday 5 November to allow for the set-up of the Rolleston Fireworks. Broadlands Drive will also be closed between Springston Rolleston Road and Goulds Road from 4-10pm with parking restrictions from midday until 10pm (or alternative fireworks date of 6 November). If the fireworks are postponed until Sunday 6 November, the Aquatic Centre will also close early on 6 November.

The Motukarara Fireworks display is being held at the Waihora Domain. The evening will include live music, rides, food, and fireworks. Gates open at 5.30pm, and entry is $5 per person, or $20 per car (cash only).

"Fire brigades are always busy around Guy Fawkes, so it’s important to follow safety precautions to avoid starting fires," says Mr Woods. "If you are planning to let off your own fireworks, be careful to keep them away from hedges, shrubs, or long grass.

"We discourage the use of fireworks in public places, and in many public places setting off fireworks is not permitted - this includes the Port Hills.

"Make sure your fireworks are supervised by a responsible person, and if things do go wrong and a fire starts, call 111 immediately."

Follow these guidelines if you’re planning to set off your own fireworks:

- Read and follow the instructions on the firework’s packaging

- Don’t light fireworks in hot or windy conditions

- Light fireworks in an open area away from people, pets, buildings, trees and livestock

- Have a supply of water nearby, like a hose or bucket of water

- Don’t let children light fireworks, leave it to adults

- Keep unlit fireworks in the bag or box they were bought in until you are ready to light them and keep them well away from where they are being lit

- If a firework fails to ignite, don’t try to relight it as it may cause injury

- Do not drink and use fireworks

- Keep animals safe: household pets may be frightened by the noise; be aware that horses and cows may be spooked and should be secured

- Be courteous: let your neighbours know if you are planning to use fireworks; and don’t let off fireworks at unreasonable times.