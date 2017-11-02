Rugby star and comedian get honorary degrees from Wintec

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 17:37

Rugby star and community champion Liam Messam and comedian and documentary-maker Te Radar (aka Andrew Lumsden) were awarded honorary degrees for their contribution and commitment to sport and media respectively at Wintec this week.

Messam and Te Radar, who both have strong Waikato connections were conferred at a colourful event that celebrated their successes with family, friends, Waikato leaders and Wintec staff.

For Messam, the Master of Science (Sport and Exercise Science) comes 14 years after the 33 year-old first started studying sport and exercise science at Wintec, and left after six months when a his love of rugby superceded his will to study.

"I believe everyone has a purpose in life and mine is to serve others. I'm passionate about our youth, our communities and our people, so this honour is going to help me do that" he said.

Te Radar didn’t attend his Bachelor of Arts graduation at Otago University as he thought he hadn’t passed and quipped on social media that Wintec may have been pranking him. Speaking at Wintec, after receiving a Master of Arts, he challenged the audience to keep inspiring others to follow their passion.

"We must feel eternally grateful and privileged in our lives," he said. "Education can create better people."

The pair were treated to a kava ceremony and a moving haka from the South Pacific Islands Institute, a private education training establishment in Hamilton where Liam Messam has been a long-term mentor for often at risk youth. Kava has been a way of life for Messam and Te Radar through his many documentaries celebrating life in the Pacific, has long been fascinated and immersed in Pasifika culture.

Wintec chief executive Mark Flowers welcomed both Messam and Te Radar to the Wintec honorary family.

"It’s events like these that make me immensely proud of the talented people in our community. This is a demonstration of our commitment to build stronger communities through education, research and career development."

This year, four Waikato leaders in the fields of media arts, sport, science and health received honorary awards from Wintec for their longstanding contribution to their respective industries.

Messam and Te Radar are joined by Susie Ryan, former Clinical Nurse Manager for Waikato Regional Diabetes Service, who received an honorary degree and Dr Peter Robinson, nationally renowned scientist received an honorary fellowship earlier in the year.

Wintec chair, Barry Harris says "These people have all contributed greatly to the cultural, scientific or wellbeing aspects of many New Zealanders. Our honorary awards are awarded to people who have demonstrated that they have developed extensive knowledge and skills and applied them to the benefit of our wider community."

Wintec awards fellowships, degrees and medals to people who have made a significant contribution to Wintec, the region or the nation through innovation in industry or business, scholarship and research or enhancing New Zealand society.