Our Place Milton Community Plan - next steps

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 18:24

At today’s Council meeting, Councillors agreed on the next steps for the Our Place Milton Community Plan projects.

Following Council’s September decision about key project groupings, staff were instructed to bring back for Council approval the detail of the projects including the scope and parameters.

At today's meeting they agreed on project scopes for the following:

- Development in and around Milton

- Walking and cycling

- Community and visitor facilities

- Parks and reserves, including Greater Taylor Park, Moore Park and Fairfax Cemetery.

For projects such as the main street, swimming pool, and Milton Service Centre, Councillors agreed to carry out further work and investigations as part of the 2018 Long Term Plan process, which looks ahead to the next 10 years.

The "Our Place Milton" community plan will help determine the projects and priorities for the community, as well as help put Council's Living and Working and Economic Development Strategies into action.

The ideas centre on what Council can do with our key facilities and how we can work with the community to make things happen.

Acting Chief Executive Jules Witt said obviously, it will take time and detailed planning work, but working with the community will be key to the success of these projects.

We’d like to encourage anyone who is interested in being part of the process to get in touch with us. For example, perhaps, you’re part of an already established community group that would like to get on board with a certain project. You can email Alana.king@cluthadc.govt.nz

All the information, including details of the project scopes, is available on the Milton Community Plan page of our website.