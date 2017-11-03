Police renew appeal for info following Flaxmere assault

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 07:20

Police continue to investigate a serious assault on a 14-year-old boy at a playground off Scott Drive, Flaxmere at around 2.15am on Sunday 15 October.

Prior to the assault, the victim had been at a party, and had recently left. Shortly after, neighbours and guests at the party heard noises from the playground and went to investigate.

At the playground, witnesses saw three people standing over the victim who was on the ground injured, but the three quickly left the scene.

Following the assault, the victim spent a week in hospital and is still recovering from the injuries sustained in the attack.

This was an unprovoked, cowardly and vicious assault and we are determined to find the person responsible.

A warrant to arrest has been issued for one of the offenders, a 14-year-old boy.

He is actively avoiding Police and it is believed his friends and family are helping him to hide.

Police are also seeking information to three other boys of a similar age to the victim who are believed to have been involved in the attack.

If you are one of these boys or know who they are, we urge you to come forward and contact Hastings Police on 06 873 0500.

If you know who was involved but want to tell us anonymously, you can do so by ringing Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

We know there will be people in the Hawke’s Bay community who have the information we need to hold people accountable for this attack.

Please don’t hesitate to contact us if you can help.