Motorists asked to slow through Brynderwyn Hills road surfacing work

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 08:27

The NZ Transport Agency is asking motorists to slow down as they travel through road surfacing work on the Brynderwyn Hills, to help the work to be finished sooner.

Final surfacing work on the southern side of the hill is due to be completed early next week, if the weather is fine.

State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyn’s will be closed in both directions from 6.45pm on Sunday 5 November, and will re-open at 5am Monday 6 November. This time schedule of work will repeat for two further consecutive nights from 6.45pm - 5am on Monday 6 and Tuesday 7 November.

"To help us to finish these works effectively, we’re asking drivers to slow down and for truck drivers to change gear before they arrive at the works heading north. Speed and gear changes on the fresh surface are putting additional stress on it and meaning some work needs to be repeated," says the Transport Agency’s Northland Systems Manager, Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

"The repairs are part of our on-going work to maintain Northland’s state highway, and ensure the safety of our customers on this steep, windy part of the network."

Detours will be in place with traffic control staff providing guidance along the route. The Transport Agency recommend that drivers allow an extra 30 to 45 minutes for their journey.

Southbound traffic will be diverted through Waipu and Mangawhai, with northbound traffic diverted via Paparoa/Oakleigh. For electric vehicles, charging stations are located at Kaiwaka and Whangarei.

"The Transport Agency would like to thank drivers for their continued understanding and patience during the work. We ask people to allow more time for their journeys, and to take care on the rural roads being used as detours for safe travel," says Ms Hori-Hoult.

Further information about this work is available by contacting the Transport Agency’s on 0800 4 Highways. You can get free email alerts on a specific route by signing up to www.onthemove.govt.nz