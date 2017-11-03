Proposed changes to the Horowhenua District Plan

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 08:45

Proposed Changes to the District Plan relating to Heritage and Residential Development Consultation on two proposed plan changes to the Horowhenua District Plan begins this Friday 3 November.

Group Manager Strategy and Development David McCorkindale says since the District Plan was reviewed between 2011 and 2013, there has been a significant change in the level of predicted housing and population growth.

"We are currently experiencing significant growth, and more is forecast. The growth is primarily due to the Wellington to Åtaki Expressway and the proposed Åtaki to North of Levin Expressway and also the affordability of the district."

"The growth is expected to generate 5,800 new jobs, 5,100 new homes bringing the district’s resident population above 42,000 people," he says.

Mr McCorkindale says the first Plan Change is fairly minor but still requires public consultation while the second plan change will have a significant effect on the District’s largest urban communities, so we are encouraging everyone to have their say.

Proposed Plan Change 1: Historic Heritage looks to extend the list of protected heritage buildings, structures and sites currently listed in Schedule 2 of the District Plan. This plan change also includes a few minor, consequential amendments to Chapter 13 (Historic Heritage).

Proposed Plan Change 2: Review of Residential Development Provisions focuses on amending a limited number of provisions in the District Plan which relate to residential development. The following amendments to the District Plan are proposed:

Provision for sites between 500m2 and 900m2 in Levin, Foxton, Foxton Beach and Shannon to be subdivided and create infill lots of a minimum size of 250m2 as a Restricted Discretionary Activity, and consequential changes to relevant bulk and location controls;

Provision for up to two residential dwelling units on a site as a Permitted Activity (subject to compliance with conditions);

Specific provision to enable large-scale, integrated residential developments to be assessed in a comprehensive manner as a Restricted Discretionary Activity; Minor corrections relating to the application of private outdoor living area and accessory building provisions, and removal of the title date pre-requisite condition relating to residential infill subdivision; Replacement of the Medium Density Residential Development Design Guide; and

Extension of the area to which the Medium Density Overlay applies in Levin.

Residents affected by changes to the Heritage listings and the Medium Density Overlay will receive information about the changes in the mail and those wanting to ask questions are encouraged to attend drop-in session on following dates and locations:

Wednesday 15 November 2017 1 to 7pm at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ, Levin

Friday 17 November 2017 12 to 2pm at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ, Levin

Tuesday 21 November 2017 1 to 5.30pm at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, Foxton

Submissions on the Proposed Plan Changes must be received by 5.00pm on 5 December 2017.

Submission forms and copies of Proposed Plan Changes are available on Council’s website or at one of Council’s service centres/libraries in Levin, Foxton and Shannon. Written or typed submission forms can be sent to: Strategic Planning, Horowhenua District Council, Private Bag 4002, Levin 5540; or emailed to districtplan@horowhenua.govt.nz