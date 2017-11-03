Name release of deceased in fatal Flatbush crash

|
Police can now release the name of the person who died following a crash on Stancombe Road, Flatbush on 18 October, 2017.
He was 27-year old Robert Peter Silva-Ewins from Flatbush.
Police’s thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Silva-Ewins.
The Serious Crash Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
