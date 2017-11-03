Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 10:45

We hope you will join us for the official opening of the Lichfield Street Car Parking Building next week.

The opening of this building marks a significant milestone in the recovery of central Christchurch after the earthquake of 2011.

The building will add more than 800 parking spaces to the central city, including parking for disabled drivers, a large bike parking area and charging bays for electric vehicles.

The opening of the Lichfield Street facility also heralds the start of the Council’s 1-hour free parking offer at all its off-street parking sites, which begins at 12 noon on Friday.

Parking for media and other invited guests attending the opening is available in the building from 9am to 12 noon.

The ceremony will be held on the ground floor, after which you will be able to walk up to the top floor to enjoy excellent views over the city.

WHAT: Lichfield Street Car Parking Building opening

WHEN: Friday 10 November, 9.30am

WHERE: 33 Lichfield Street