Rainfall map: New Zealand's regional totals up until Sunday night

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 10:46

The sub-tropics, a low and a front are all working to drive in plenty of cloud and humidity this weekend and that means rain for quite a few regions too.

While the rain may only be spits or patches of drizzle and showers for some areas (mainly the east) those in the west could be facing a wetter forecast.

The South Island's West Coast will be the wettest - over 150mm of rain is possible and this may lead to slips and flooding. It may also prompt rain warnings by tax funded Government forecaster MetService.

In the North Island's western coastline there will be much greater dry spells - however the rain in the north of New Zealand may linger over Saturday and into early Sunday. It's a mix of drizzle, dry spells, showers and patchy rain - with rain most likely later in the day on Saturday in places like Auckland.

Southland, a region that has been much warmer and drier than usual lately, has a chance of some soaking rains over the weekend too - but they are less likely to be so soaking in Central Otago, South Canterbury, Hawke's Bay and Gisborne...the driest parts of the country right now.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz