Motuoapa Marina opening bringing the community together

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 11:36

The official opening of the Motuoapa Marina on Lake TaupÅ will take place on Saturday 11th November between 12pm and 3pm.

To celebrate the successful completion of the 18 month redevelopment, the Lake TaupÅ Harbourmaster’s Office will be holding a community event to allow residents and visitors alike to view the marina as well as meeting those that made it possible.

With speeches and a ribbon cutting to officially open the marina taking place at 1.05pm, there will also be a range of food stalls, displays and other family fun activities.

The event marks the combined efforts of the Harbourmaster team and the Department of Internal Affairs, supported by the three associated hapÅ« alongside the TÅ«wharetoa MÄori Trust Board, and the contribution of numerous people in the project delivery team.

The opening marks a significant milestone for the TaupÅ region, specifically the communities located at the southern end of Lake TaupÅ. As well as a modern marina, there are public reserve areas, additional boat ramps, car parking, rest rooms and even a beach for residents and visitors to enjoy.

The pre-existing marina had come to the end of its life, and following a public hearing, resource consent was granted to redevelop the facility in 2016. Funding to redevelop the site and expand the capabilities of the marina for the local community, and the thousands who visit TaupÅ each year, was provided by the Crown.

Built with a life expectancy of over 50 years, the Motuoapa Marina will be home to 158 permanently berthed vessels ranging from 8 to 14 meters in length, and is expected to provide ongoing community benefits and opportunities.