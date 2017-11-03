Picton one a step away from getting own weather station

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 12:23

Picton is a step away from getting its own weather station, subject only to confirmation that a television channel would include the town on its weather maps.

The Picton and Marlborough Sounds Tourism Group brought the proposal to Council earlier this year, seeking funding through the 2017-18 Annual Plan. It was suggested the weather station could feed Picton data to the Met Service for its national weather forecasting services to help ‘put Picton on the map’ as well as provide rainfall figures to Council’s hydrology monitoring programme. Council yesterday agreed to install and maintain the weather station if the Tourism Group can negotiate arrangements with a national broadcaster to use the data.

Council’s environmental science and monitoring group has identified a suitable site for a weather station at the southern stopbank of Waitohi Domain close to Dublin Street. It would measure rainfall, wind speed and direction, air temperature, humidity and barometric pressure using equipment which complies with the National Environmental Monitoring Standards.

The estimated cost of installing the weather station is $25,000 with an operating budget of up to $5,500 a year, depending on whether other funding sources can be found.