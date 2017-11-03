Decision made on the High Ropes Course Resource Consent

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 12:57

Resource Consent has been granted for the installation of a High Ropes Pole Course on the city’s Railway Land.

Council Planners deemed the proposed activity was consistent with the recreational purpose of the land. The Railway Land Reserve is zoned for recreational purposes.

The Consent noted that the open nature and character of the Railway Land will be maintained and the proposed course does not result in the removal of established vegetation around the park.

It also noted, the High Ropes Pole Course will be positive for the city, adding recreational activities and opportunities and that the facilities will be accessible to local school groups and the local community.

Other factors that related to the consent were:

- The activity can only operate between 9am - 9pm

- A Building Consent would still be required. The course is eight timber poles, erected to a height of 12.5m above ground level. The traversing height is 8m. The course will be arranged in an ‘L’ shape.

- The site area is 585m2 (3.51ha) and is located near the existing skate park and public toilets.