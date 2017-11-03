Motor vehicle accident in Whanarua Bay

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 12:51

The Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched just before midday on Thursday 2 November to Whanarua Bay, to the scene of the motor vehicle accident.

The 27-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles involved had sustained a suspect spinal injured. He was stabilised at the scene by paramedics, before being flown to Middlemore Spinal Unit for assessment and treatment.

The driver and passengers of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries and were taken to Te Kaha Medical Centre via road ambulance.