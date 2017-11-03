Police investigating serious assault in Wellington CBD

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 13:40

Wellington Police are investigating a serious assault that occurred on Blair Street, Wellington early yesterday morning.

At around 4.50 am a man was walking down Wakefield Street on to Blair Street, carrying takeaways, when he was approached by a group of six males.

They attempted to grab his food, before attacking the victim.

They knocked him to the ground and kicked him as he tried to protect himself.

As a result of the attack the victim has received a number of serious injuries, including a broken jaw and several broken teeth.

He’s being flown to New Plymouth hospital for surgery today.

This attack was totally unprovoked and excessive, and I am determined to hold the group responsible for the attack accountable.

I am appealing to them to come forward to Police and take responsibility for their actions.

We encourage any members of the public who may have witnessed this assault, or have any information that could be helpful to the investigation, to please contact Police as soon as possible.

Police would also like to speak to the people in the attached images, as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to please Wellington Police on (04) 381 2000, or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.