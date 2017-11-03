Declaration of Preliminary Wanaka Community Board Election Result

|
The Wanaka Community Board by-election to fill one vacancy closed at noon on Friday 3 November 2017. Jane Robertson, Electoral Officer for the Queenstown Lakes District Council can advise that the preliminary result of the election is as follows:
Wanaka Community Board (one vacancy)
Votes received
BATTSON, Jude 1,372
BRUCE, Barry 1,125
CUTLER, Alan 494
INFORMAL 1
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 12
Jude Battson is therefore declared to be elected.
The voter return is currently 35.62%, being 3,004 voting papers.
The final result will be available early next week. It will include a small number of special votes and 85 votes that were hand-delivered to the Wanaka Council office which are in transit to the processing centre.
Ms Battson will be sworn in as a member of the Wanaka Community Board at the next Board meeting to be held on Thursday 30 November 2017.
