Repairs to SH1 Pohuehue Viaduct to get underway next week

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 14:56

The NZ Transport Agency will start work on permanent repairs to the road surface on State Highway 1 at Pohuehue Viaduct next week.

It’s the second stage of work to resurface the passing lanes across the viaduct.

The first stage involved improving drainage, along with some temporary surface repairs.

The full width of the road will now be resurfaced during the next three weeks. Most of the work will take place at night.

A 70km/h speed restriction is in place to protect the safety of workers as well as the new road surface which requires time to bed down.

The Transport Agency would like to thank drivers for their continued understanding and patience during this work.

Further information concerning this work is available by contacting the Transport Agency’s Northland help desk on 0800 111655 or 0800 4 Highways. Get free email alerts on a specific route by signing up to www.onthemove.govt.nz