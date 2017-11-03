'Local ratepayers to benefit' from NZ Grand Prix promotion

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 14:41

Local ratepayers can enjoy free weekend entry to the New Zealand Grand Prix at Manfeild in February. Palmerston North City Council has supported a promotional initiative by the event’s promoter, Speed Works Events to deliver a free ticket worth $70 to every ratepayer with their November rates account.

Each ticket has a unique promotional code that can be redeemed easily on the Speed Works website for a full weekend ticket to the Grand Prix over the weekend of February 9, 10 and 11. Manawatu District Council is also supporting the promotional initiative that has the potential to be of $3.15 million in value.

Speed Works Promotor Geoff Short says, "The councils in the region have made a real effort to keep the Grand Prix at Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon and this is not only a great way to thank them, but also something unique to try and drive some big crowd numbers to the meeting and put this event properly back on the map where it belongs as a major New Zealand sporting event."

Palmerston North City Council Mayor Grant Smith is encouraging people to use their tickets, or share them with family or tenants so as many people as possible can take advantage of the opportunity of free entry for the weekend.

"We want to see the circuit packed with locals and show everyone what this world-class event means to our region," says Mayor Smith. "This is an extraordinary and generous promotion and we want to make sure our ratepayers take advantage it. As ratepayers they have been supporting Manfeild for many years now, and this in a way is a bit of payback. I’m sure once people attend and enjoy the thrill of international drivers racing for world status on a local circuit they’ll appreciate the importance of this event to the region."