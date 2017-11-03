Police attending serious crash in Towai, Northland

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 15:25

Northland Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 1 at Towai.

One person is believed to have died at the scene.

State Highway 1 is currently closed in both directions and diversions are in place at Ruapekapeka Rd and Akerama Rd.

This diversion is only suitable for cars or light vehicles.

At this stage the only available diversion for heavy vehicles is taking the alternate State Highway 15 route from Kaikohe or Whangarei.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending the incident.