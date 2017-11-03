Haruatai pump track coming soon courtesy of Otaki Lions

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 16:01

With thanks to the Åtaki Lions Club, Haruatai Park is getting a biking facelift just in time for Christmas.

Works on the pump track, which is designed to help bikers learn to control their bikes using hills and corners, will start as soon as the ground dries out. Parks and Recreation Manager Alison Law hopes that the track will be completed by Christmas.

"In the coming months, we’ll stockpile clay on-site at Haruatai so that when the ground is dry enough, we can get our contractors in for a week to build the track."

Åtaki Lions Club president Dave Rumsey says that pump tracks are traditionally designed for use of mountain and jump bikes’ wide tyres, but he envisions a broader audience at Haruatai Park.

"The pump track is going to be a community asset that will be used by a variety of riders. It is intended to be enjoyed and a challenge for experienced riders, but it will also be possible for beginners to ride it. We are excited to be bringing such a progressive and inclusive addition to the park, and are grateful for the vision shared by the Council."

Much community support and collaboration made the pump track vision a reality. Many fundraising activities including quiz nights, garage sales, and book fairs generated enough money to cover most of the track’s cost, and a generous donation from Craig Howell, with support from Winstone Aggregates and Waitohu Quarry, laid the dream’s foundation.