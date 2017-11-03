Traffic lights temporarily out on Maraekakaho Rd and Southampton St

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 16:07

The traffic lights on the corner of Maraekakaho Rd and Southampton St will be turned off from for about two weeks from next week, while the control system is replaced.

The system is being upgraded at the same time as road works on Maraekakaho Rd are being carried out. The lights are likely to be off from late Monday or early Tuesday. The intersection will be managed using the ‘give way’ system.

Drivers are being asked to take extra care.

"We do try to ensure that all underground services that need inspecting, maintaining or upgrading are done at the same time. This saves money and driver frustration," said Hastings District Council works and services committee chairman Kevin Watkins.

The project was on time, with the resealing of the section between Southampton St and Stortford Lodge roundabout already completed. The resealing of the Southampton St/Maraekakaho Rd intersection will be carried out overnight on Monday and Tuesday.

New kerbing between Francis Hicks Avenue and Southampton St had been laid with new footpaths and the reconstruction of the road along that stretch next on the list.

The rebuilding a road (as opposed to resealing) is a once in 20 to 25 year project. The contractors dig the road out to a depth of about 450mm, and then rebuild the layers. First to go down was the sub-base layer, then the base-course and finally the asphalt surface layer.

It is expected that the Maraekakaho Road project will be completed by mid-December.

Mr Watkins said drivers and adjacent business owners had been very understanding during the work "and for that we are grateful. Inevitably there is disruption with this type of project and we are aware that this can impact on people, however we are focused on planning works in a way that keeps those impacts to the minimum possible."