Emergency services responding to collision in Frankton, Queenstown

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 16:21

Emergency services are responding to reports of a collision between a bus and another vehicle on Frankton Rd, Frankton, Queenstown.

The reports were received at 3.49pm, and the location of the crash was given as between Sugar Lane and Yewlett Crescent.

There are no details on any injuries.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, and are advised to postpone travel if possible.