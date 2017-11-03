Investigation into incidents in Hawke's Bay

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 16:25

Police are urging people to report any incidents of suspicious behaviour after a number of incidents within the Hawke’s Bay area where females have been indecently assaulted.

These incidents have occurred in public places in the vicinity of Napier Hill, Taradale and Havelock North.

A team of detectives is focussed on investigating each incident to establish if there is any connection between them.

The victims are receiving ongoing support from Police and assistance from Victim Support.

None of the females required medical attention.

As part of the ongoing investigation, information is being gathered to compile a detailed description of the male or males involved.

Once these enquiries have been completed the investigation team will release further detail of this description.

At this stage the investigation team can say that each of the assaults have been committed by a lone male who fled on foot.

Police are concerned anytime this type of offending occurs and are treating these incidents seriously.

If anyone encounters such a scenario, they are advised to make noise and call for help and immediately call Police on 111.

Any suspicious behaviour witnessed by members of the public within the Napier Hill, Taradale or Havelock North areas should be reported to Police.

If there is no immediate risk to your safety, information that could aid enquiries can be given to Hawke’s Bay CIB on 06 211 3872.

Your information will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you feel safe enough to take a video of a suspicious event on your smartphone, it would be of benefit to the investigation team.

Our general advice to people to stay safe when out and about is to be aware of your surroundings and of who is around you.

When walking alone at night, follow this advice:

- Where possible, always keep to well-lit areas.

- Keep bags containing valuables, wallets, purses etc close to your body.

- Keep your cell phone where you can reach it.

- Walk close to the gutter, not beside shop doorways.

- Walk facing the traffic.

- Detective Sergeant Jason Crowe, Hawke’s Bay CIB.