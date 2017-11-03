Urgent sewerage work in Taupo CBD

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 16:38

Some urgent wastewater pipe replacement work will be undertaken in Heuheu Street from Monday night.

The pipe identified as needing replacement crosses the street adjacent to the service alley at 14 Heuheu Street. Access through Heuheu Street will be restricted near the Tongariro Street intersection between 6pm and 6am Monday to Friday, and reduced to one lane during the day while the work is being carried out.

Infrastructure manager Denis Lewis said the replacement was being timed in an effort to reduce any noise disturbance and minimise inconvenience to businesses and the public.

"We are pre-empting the schedule of the pipe’s replacement to avoid any disruption over summer, but also because we want to be absolutely sure there is no risk of a failure leading to a sewage spill. Workers will also inspect a parallel water line at the same time, and if this requires replacement they will take the opportunity to make that repair while we have made this excavation. For this reason, the work could take between one and two weeks."