Police update on Towai fatal crash

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 16:41

Police are continuing to investigate the scene of a fatal crash involving three cars on SH1 at Towai.

One female has died at the scene.

Two other people are being treated for moderate injuries.

The road will remain closed for some time.

Unfortunately the original diversion in place has become blocked after a truck became stuck on the diverted roads, which were only suitable for light vehicles.

As a result traffic is now being diverted through Towai Rd, Callaghan Rd and Maromaku Rd.

Motorists travelling through the area will need to exercise patience and factor in the longer travel time through the diversions.