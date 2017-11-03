Fatal crash in Waimate

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 17:37

One person has died following a serious crash on Waimate Highway (SH 1), Morven, involving three vehicles.

Four people are also injured, two moderately and two seriously.

One of the seriously injured occupants has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital and the other three have been transported to Timaru Hospital.

State Highway 1 is expected to be closed for several hours while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

Diversions remain in place at the intersections of Barnetts Road/SH1 and Hornsnells Road/SH1.