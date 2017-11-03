Collision in Queenstown

|
Delays continue on Frankton Rd, Frankton, Queenstown following a collision involving a school bus and another vehicle.
One child from the bus was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle has suspected moderate injuries.
Police are working to open up one lane to get traffic flowing.
In the meantime, the public are asked to be patient.
The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.
