Charges laid following fatal crash in Alexandra

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 20:10

A 19-year-old Central Otago man has been arrested and charged following the investigation into a fatal crash on Coates Road, Alexandra in August 2017.

Around midnight on Thursday 10 August, 2017 Ravineel Avikash Sharma, a 19-year-old plumber from Alexandra, died in a single vehicle crash on Coates Road, near the Alexandra Airport.

Two other men were injured, one seriously.

The 19-year-old man was arrested today and has been charged with manslaughter, driving recklessly and causing injury.

He has been released on bail and will appear in the Alexandra District Court later this month.

"I wish to sincerely thank the other emergency service personnel, victim support and members of the public who assisted either at the crash or after this tragic event," says Detective Derek Shaw of the Central Otago CIB.

"I also want to thank the witnesses who responded to the public appeal for information.

"The Sharma family have been notified of this development and have asked for privacy as they continue to grieve."

Police are not in a position to make any further comment now that this matter is before the court.