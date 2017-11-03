Vehicle found in search for missing Colin Ross

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 21:15

West Coast Police continue to search for missing man Colin Ross after his vehicle was located today.

Colin was last seen in Blenheim at approximately 5pm on 25 October, 2017, and there are serious concerns for his welfare.

His Toyota Rav 4 was located this afternoon at the Karamea end of the Heaphy track.

Police and LandSAR teams have since been searching the areas nearby, continuing into this evening.

The search is expected to continue tomorrow, with a LandSAR dog unit and further teams joining.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who has sighted his Toyota Rav 4 in the last 10 days, registration number AYJ133, as this could assist police with locating him.

Additionally, we ask anyone who has sighted Colin since his disappearance to contact Police.

Greymouth Police can be reached on 03 768 1600.