Tasman Police attend serious crash on SH 65, Maruia

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 22:20

Tasman Police are attending a crash on State Highway 65, Maruia between two vehicles near Memorial Lane.

Emergency services were called at approximately 9:10pm and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Six people are injured, one seriously, three moderately and two have minor injuries.

The road is closed between O'Sullivan Bridge and Springs Junction.

Motorists are urged to delay travel through SH65 as significant delays are expected for at least a couple of hours.

Police thank motorists for their patience.