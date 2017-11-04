Fatal shooting in Blockhouse Bay overnight

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are speaking to witnesses after a shooting in Blockhouse Bay this morning at about 1.10am.
A man died of gunshot wounds to the head.
Police are investigating and are treating the scene as unexplained.
Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident at this time.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.