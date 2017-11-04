Fatal crash in Kumeu

|
Police and other emergency services are attending a crash in Access Rd Kumeu involving a single car that has hit a tree. The crash was reported at 11.49 pm.
Both occupants in the car died as a result of the collision.
The Serious Crash Unit is attending the incident and examining the scene.
