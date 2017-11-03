Two hit and killed by train in Papakura

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 23:50

Police are attending an incident at the railway crossing with Boundary Road, Papakura that was reported at 11.07pm. A southbound train from Papakura to Pukekohe has hit two people, genders have not yet been confirmed. Both people died as a result of the impact.

The Police Disaster Victim Identification unit is attending to recover the bodies.