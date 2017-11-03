Two hit and killed by train in Papakura

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are attending an incident at the railway crossing with Boundary Road, Papakura that was reported at 11.07pm. A southbound train from Papakura to Pukekohe has hit two people, genders have not yet been confirmed. Both people died as a result of the impact.
The Police Disaster Victim Identification unit is attending to recover the bodies.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.