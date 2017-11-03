Fatal crash on SH 65, Maruia

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 23:15

One person has died following the serious crash between two vehicles on State Highway 65, Maruia.

Another of the injured patients is now in a critical condition and has been flown to Christchurch Hospital.

The four others have moderate to serious injuries and have been transported to hospital.

The road is expected to remain closed for the next few hours so motorists are urged to postpone travel.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating while Police work to inform next of kin.