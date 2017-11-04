It's that time of year where the highs are here, but the lows won't go away

Saturday, 4 November, 2017 - 10:08

We've reached that point in spring where the anticyclones (highs) are draped like a chain-link-fence around our part of the world. To the north and south of this high pressure belt are lows, which occasionally push through the "chain link fence" where the highs meet/touch.

Northern Australia is staying under relatively low pressure conditions, which deepens at midday allowing stray thunderstorms. The Antarctic troughs are deepening over the Tasman Sea and are hitting New Zealand every three days.

Those lows/troughs almost always accompany cold fronts which tend to be long and sharp.

In recent set ups those fronts look as though they bridge Sydney and main centres in New Zealand. The set up of fronts between Sydney and New Zealand continues over the next few days as spring reminds us "I'm only half way through".

- WeatherWatch.co.nz