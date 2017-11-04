Missing man Colin Ross - SAR still searching

Saturday, 4 November, 2017 - 11:46

West Coast Police continue to search for missing man Colin Ross after his vehicle was located yesterday.

Colin was last seen in Blenheim at approximately 5pm on 25 October, 2017, and there are serious concerns for his welfare.

There are 12 people in the field at the moment searching for him.

One team of searchers is a Land SAR search dog team.

Teams are concentrating on the Kohaihai Bluff area and the Nikau Walk, right up to Crayfish Point.

We ask for people that either walked or mountain biked the heaphy track on 25th and 26th of October to contact the Police Tasman DCC on 03 546 3895.