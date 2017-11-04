Waikato Police investigate serious assault in Hamilton

Saturday, 4 November, 2017 - 16:16

Hamilton Police are investigating a serious assault that occurred at about 1:30 a.m this morning outside a Hood Street bar.

An altercation between two groups has resulted in all three members of one group being admitted to Waikato Hospital with injuries, which Police believe were caused by a knife or sharp object.

All three have since been discharged.

The offenders left the area shortly after the altercation in a blue Ford Falcon vehicle that was parked outside the Square Leg bar on Hood Street.

Hamilton Police would like to speak with anyone who was in Hood Street around 1:30 a.m.

who has witnessed the altercation or other threatening behaviour in the area last night.

Any information which may assist police, including possible recordings of the incident, should be shared with Hamilton Police Station on 07 858 6200.

Alternatively, information may be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.