No issues for Police at Christchurch match

Saturday, 4 November, 2017 - 20:16

Police are praising the crowd at this evening’s Rugby League World Cup match between New Zealand and Scotland in Christchurch.

Canterbury District RLWC Operation manager Inspector Richard Bruce said there had been no disorder issues, and Police made no arrests or evictions.

"The crowd was well behaved and we had no issues, plus it was a typical Christchurch summer’s day, with lovely fine weather and a warm breeze, so a pleasure to police."

Senior Sergeant Matt Emery, the forward commander at Christchurch Stadium, said the crowd had been very positive.

"It was a happy crowd of fans who enjoyed the spectacle."

Inspector Bruce said Police would be patrolling Christchurch’s bar areas and roads throughout the night to ensure everyone continued to have a safe and enjoyable time.