Lotto player from Tauranga wins $1 million

Saturday, 4 November, 2017 - 20:18

The stars have aligned for one lucky Lotto player from Tauranga after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at AJ’s Lotto in Tauranga.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $27 million.

Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from AJ’s Lotto should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.