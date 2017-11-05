Eastern Police seek missing Wendy Prescott

Sunday, 5 November, 2017 - 12:05

Eastern Police are concerned for the whereabouts of Wendy Prescott, who has been missing since Friday.

She was last seen on Tomoana Road on the morning of Friday 3 November, 2017, wearing a purple top and blue jeans.

The disappearance is out of character and family and friends are concerned for her wellbeing.

SAR teams will be searching areas surrounding Tomoana Road, Mohara this afternoon.

Any sightings of Wendy since Friday should be reported to Hawkes Bay Police on 06 873 0500 as soon as possible.