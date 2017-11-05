Police name man who died after falling from boat

|
[ login or create an account ]
Southern Police can now release the name of the man who died after falling off a boat yesterday afternoon.
Emergency services were called at 1:30pm on Saturday 4 November, 2017, to the incident on Lake Te Anau.
He was 68-year-old Howard Robert Phillips of Invercargill.
Police's thoughts are with Howard’s friends and family at this tragic time, while the matter is now with the Coroner.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.