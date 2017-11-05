Police name man who died after falling from boat

Sunday, 5 November, 2017 - 14:45

Southern Police can now release the name of the man who died after falling off a boat yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called at 1:30pm on Saturday 4 November, 2017, to the incident on Lake Te Anau.

He was 68-year-old Howard Robert Phillips of Invercargill.

Police's thoughts are with Howard’s friends and family at this tragic time, while the matter is now with the Coroner.