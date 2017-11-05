Wet and windy weather this week

Sunday, 5 November, 2017 - 19:10

With fine weather starting off the week, we’ll be wishfully looking back to Monday as we move forward. The weather that’s making it to the forefront of everyone’s mind arrives mid-week, bringing heavy rain, widespread gales and even a chance of some heavy snow. Luckily, the end of the week sees an improvement for most.

A brief ridge on Monday will make the start of the week an optimistic one for most kiwis. A fine day for most, unfortunately there will be a few showers in western areas. Sadly, this high isn’t here to stay. "The ridge will be short lived, only briefly stopping by to say hello", said MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes. "A low pressure system is set to develop over the Tasman sea and push in towards New Zealand on Tuesday, which will begin to dominate the weather", McInnes added.

The low pressure system that develops is set to bring strong winds to New Zealand with moderate risks of severe gales for most of us, alongside moderate to high chance of heavy rain, particularly for western areas. "The system will bring strong winds that will affect large portions of New Zealand, as well as significant rain", said McInnes. As the low moves across the country, it is set to bring in cold air, lowering temperatures, especially over the South Island. With this cold air; snow on the hills and ranges of Southland, Otago and parts of Canterbury, possibly heavy. "The cold air will feel like a change following the week of nice weather we have had", McInnes added "with the snow falls potentially affecting mountain roads and vulnerable livestock". McInnes stated the importance of staying up to date, "with a changeable situation such as this, it is pertinent to keep up to date with the latest Severe Weather Warnings and Watches and the most recent forecasts". The system will continue to move across the country through Wednesday, with the significant weather easing overnight into Thursday.

The end of the week brings relief for most kiwis. Thursday sees a return to mainly fine conditions for much of the country with showery conditions once again for western areas. Friday continues this trend, however there is potential of some rain in the Far North to develop with a weaker low. "The end of the week will be an optimistic one for many, especially with the dominating weather brought on by the mid-week low", commented McInnes, continuing that "the improving trend sees the wet weather dissipate for most. A system does develop at the end of the week, but this far out there is too much uncertainty for whether it will impact northern parts of New Zealand".