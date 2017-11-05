Canterbury Police urge caution through buy and sell pages

Sunday, 5 November, 2017 - 18:46

Canterbury Police are urging members of the public to act with caution when selling and buying products online.

In the last week, Police have responded to three robberies involving sales undertaken through social media ‘buy and sell’ pages.

The third incident occurred today.

In three separate incidents, a knife was presented to the seller of a mobile phone before the offender fled with the phone, without paying.

Detective Mike Kneebone says that in all three incidents the buyer arranged to meet in the Shortland Street area of Aranui at various times of the day.

"We believe all three incidents are linked and are following strong lines of enquiry, but we’re urging those buying or selling goods through unknown people, to act with caution," he says.

Police are advising those buying or selling goods online to complete transactions in a public place.

"Sales should always be completed in public, preferably with a trusted companion and in sight of CCTV cameras," says Detective Kneebone.

"Check who you are dealing with by searching for feedback and other comments relating to this seller to see what other people have experienced."

"Most importantly, if you’re uncomfortable with the person you’re doing the sale with, don’t go through with the transaction."

Anyone with similar reports or information on these incidents is asked to contact Christchurch Central Police Station on 03 363 7400.

Alternatively, information may also be provided anonymously at Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.