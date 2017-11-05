Tauranga Police seeking Joel Douglas

Sunday, 5 November, 2017 - 17:51

Tauranga Police are seeking 24-year-old Joel Haaka Douglas who has a warrant to arrest for aggravated robbery.

Police are also seeking a 1992 Nissan Sentra, registration SB330 stolen during the same incident.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or sight the vehicle, please contact Tauranga Police as soon as possible on 07 577 4300.

Information may also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.