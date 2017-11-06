Starship star embraces the true spirit of Christmas

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 05:45

This Christmas, Starship is asking New Zealanders across the country to decorate their Christmas trees with a star that embodies the true spirit of Christmas.

"Most of us are fortunate enough to enjoy the festive season relaxing and celebrating with family and friends however for many of Starship’s young patients and their families, especially those far away from home, Christmas will be very different than planned. Please show them you care by buying our Starship Christmas Star, which symbolises healing, strength, joy and love" says Brad Clark, Chief Executive of the Starship Foundation.

The gorgeous balsa wood decoration, featuring hearts and shooting stars in its design, costs just $3, with all proceeds from the sale of the Christmas Star coming to the Starship Foundation.

The Starship Foundation’s Christmas Star decoration goes on sale from Monday 6 November at New World stores nationwide, and is available while stocks last.