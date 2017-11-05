Warning to drone operators near Auckland Airport

|
Police are reminding drone operators of their responsibility to comply with Civil Aviation rules after two reported incidents near Auckland Aiport this evening.
Police responded after receiving a report around 9:00pm that a drone, flying at approximately 1000ft, interfered with the approach of an incoming flight.
A second report of a drone being flown in controlled airspace, at around 700ft, was received at 9:40pm.
Anyone using a drone in New Zealand should ensure they are familiar with the Civil Aviation rules.
More information on this can be found at www.caa.govt.nz/rpas.
