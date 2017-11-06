Two medical emergencies for the Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 10:00

The Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched at 5.30 pm on Sunday 5 November, for an emergency transfer from Tauranga Hospital.

A 75-year-old male suffering a serious medical condition, requiring a rapid response flight to Waikato Hospital.

The following morning, the rescue helicopter was dispatched at 3 am to Te Kaha for another emergency transfer. A 27-year-old male required urgent medical treatment and was flown to Tauranga Hospital. The flight was undertaken with the use of Night Vision Goggles.

Philips Search and Rescue Trust (PSRT) is a charitable organisation, operating rescue helicopters throughout the Central North Island. Philips Search and Rescue Trust relies on support from principal sponsors and community donations. Special thanks to Tauranga’s principal sponsor’s, Trustpower and TECT. This crucial financial support ensures our rescue helicopters can continue to bring life-saving equipment, rescue personnel and trauma-trained medics directly to the patient. For further information about PSRT visit our website rescue.org.nz