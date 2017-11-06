Council encourages locals to get started on composting

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 09:37

Did you know that almost half of the waste going into red wheelie bins in the Mackenzie District could be composted?

A recent audit found that around 46% of waste disposed of in red wheelie bins was mostly food and garden waste, all of which could be composted, says Solid Waste Manager and Twizel Township Supervisor, Angie Taylor.

"This equates to an average of 5.9kg of waste per red wheelie bin, adding up to just over 150kg a year for a single household. If there are 50 houses in your street, this means that they’re sending over seven tonnes of compostable waste to landfill each year," she says.

"If you’re already composting at home, well done for keeping this waste out of landfills-and we bet you have a beautiful garden. If not, think about getting started on composting and help reduce our landfill waste," Ms Taylor said.

The Mackenzie District Council offers ratepayers subsidies on home composting systems with two systems available-the Earthmaker and the Bokashi method. More details are available on the Council website.

Subsidies are also available on reusable cloth nappies, which make up a large proportion of household waste for households with babies and toddlers.

"Modern cloth nappies are easy to use and wash, as well as being soft and kind on skin," says Ms Taylor.

While cloth nappy packs normally retail for around $100, Mackenzie residents (with proof of address) can purchase these for $20 from Council offices.

"One cloth nappy can be used around 300 times, saving 60kg of waste from our landfills. That’s just for one nappy, so it quickly adds up to a significant reduction. There is also the cost saving to families from not buying stacks of expensive disposable nappies."

The packs also include other products that reduce landfill waste such as beeswax food wrap and reusable food pouches.

For more information on how to get composting, visit: http://www.mackenzie.govt.nz/Site/Community/Facilities/SolidWaste/Solid_waste_homep age.aspx or contact the Council on 0800 685 8514.