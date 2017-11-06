Search continues for missing man Colin Ross

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 10:35

West Coast Police continue to search for missing man Colin Ross after his vehicle was located last week.

Colin was last seen in Blenheim on Wednesday 25 October, 2017 at approximately 5pm and Police have significant concerns for his welfare.

Police encourage anyone who may have seen Mr Ross or his vehicle, a maroon coloured 1996 Toyota Rav 4 registration AJY133, to contact us immediately.

Over the weekend, Police had three search teams and a dog team out looking for Colin, but unfortunately there were no signs of him.

There are two search teams looking in the same areas as previous days again today and police continue to make enquiries about his actions leading up to his disappearance.

The search areas will be reviewed at midday today.

If you know where he is or have information that may help, please contact Blenheim Police on 03 578 5279.