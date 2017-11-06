Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 11:48

People who bungy jump in te reo MÄori, others who give seminars on bilingual legal traditions and people who have given a lifetime to the revitalisation of te reo MÄori are among the finalists in the MÄori Language Commission’s 14th NgÄ Tohu Reo MÄori, the National MÄori Language Awards, have been announced.

Twenty-three finalists have been selected from more than 100 nominations, the highest number received since the awards began in 2004. This year’s ceremony to be hosted by the Commission and will be held at Te Papa on 24 November.

MÄori Language Commission Chief Executive Ngahiwi Apanui says the awards are an important event in the MÄori language calendar and as well as recognising initiatives and activities which took place during the year, are also an opportunity to acknowledge long-term commitment by individuals and groups to MÄori language revitalisation.

Categories this year include awards for individuals and groups, including arts and entertainment, educational, business, media and broadcasting.